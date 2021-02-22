1 Dead, 1 Injured In Saunders County Crash
Wahoo, Nebraska (February 21, 2021) A 69 year old man from Fremont was killed and his female passenger was injured shortly after 4:00 Sunday afternoon when his pickup collided with a State of Nebraska road grader. It happened one mile east of Cedar Bluffs on Highway 109.
The preliminary accident investigation by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup, driven by a 69 year old male from Fremont, was westbound on Highway 109 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound John Deere 770 road grader head-on. The road grader was owned by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and driven by a 64 year old male NDOT employee. Road conditions were snow covered at the time of the accident.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female passenger of the pickup was transported to Fremont Methodist Health with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Seatbelts were in use by both occupants in the pickup. Next of kin have been notified but names are not being released at this time.
The Fremont Fire Department also assisted at the scene with Advanced Life Support.
