Refreshing iced coffe drink with whipped cream: freddoccino, frappuccino
WHAT THE F IS WRONG WITH YOU?
The manager of an Arby’s in Vancouver, Washington has admitted to urinating in customers’ milkshakes on at least two occasions, police say.
Stephen Sharp made the confession after he was taken into custody last week on suspicion of child porn possession and distribution, according to the Vancouver P.D. Following Sharp’s revelation, investigators searched his cell phone and found a video that shows the fast food manager peeing in the mix used to fill the restaurant’s milkshake machine, police say. Investigators also found child porn on his phone, they say.
Here’s the question. Would you still eat at Arby’s? I would. It’s not the restaurant chains fault. One a hole shouldn’t punish the whole chain. Plus I love all of the sandwiches…..