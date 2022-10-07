$1.5-Million Available to Small Businesses in Lincoln For Utility Assistance

LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 7)–The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.

Small businesses may apply for up to a year of electric and water costs which will be pre-paid to LES and Lincoln Water System. The grants do not have to be repaid. The funding is made available by the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Grants are available for small Lincoln businesses with 50 or fewer employees that are in the Qualified Census Tracts, which include downtown, North Lincoln and Union College business district.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community. We are excited to be able to support them as they continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director.

Grant awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds are available from the American Rescue Plan and small businesses must meet federal requirements. More information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.

“LES is pleased to partner with the city of Lincoln to help small businesses obtain utility grants,” said Lisa Hale, LES Vice President, Customer Services. “We recognize the past few years have been challenging for local businesses and hope these funds can help them rebound. Programs to aid small businesses in the heart of our community are what make Lincoln a great place to work, live and play.”

Businesses are encouraged to prepare all necessary documents prior to the application availability on October 12.