Your next pet?

Save ’em from death row.  The Capital Humane Society have so many great pets WHO want to leave with you.

Every dog or cat I’ve ever had came from CHS – pictured is Roo, a dog that WAS a BREEDER DOG at a Mill. Aussie shepherd mix. Turned in after they had their use of her, under weight, deaf and blind in one eye. Dogs can’t speak but I know she is happy to have a REAL HOME.  Took her awhile to adjust to freedom and not being in a pen all day.

http://www.capitalhumanesociety.org/pets/adopt-a-pet/dogs.html

What’s more sad? The fact that Nebraska, a state that I love for so many reasons, I can despise for not doing more to stop these human garbage from trafficking and profiting in dogs and cats. Nebraska is number 6. Iowa is number 3. Missouri is #1.

These people are repeat offenders. They know exactly what they are doing. THEY SUCK.

http://www.humanesociety.org/news/press_releases/2018/05/horrible-hundred-2018-uncovering-puppy-mills.html

 

