Your Dad doesn’t want it

What does your Dad really want for Fathers Day? A survey polled a cross section of 1,480 adults age 18 & over on the purchasing habits for Fathers day. TopCashback.com found the following

WHAT DAD REALLY WANTS FOR FATHERS DAY

Gift Card 46%

Quality time with the kids 29%

Breakfast, lunch or dinner with the kids 26%

Electronics 25%

Participating in a family activity 19%

LEAST FAVORITE GIFTS: voted by Dad

Jewelry 2%

Appliances 4%

Music 5%

Movies 6%

Books 7%

AMERICANS PLAN TO GIFT DAD

Breakfast, lunch or dinner 33%

Gift Card 30%

Greeting Card 27%

Quality time with kids 26%

Clothing 22%

I’m personally cool with a phone call and a “Love you Dad” Everything other than that is gravy