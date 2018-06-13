Your Dad doesn’t want it

What does your Dad really want for Fathers Day? A survey polled a cross section of 1,480 adults age 18 & over on the purchasing habits for Fathers day. TopCashback.com found the following
WHAT DAD REALLY WANTS FOR FATHERS DAY
Gift Card 46%
Quality time with the kids 29%
Breakfast, lunch or dinner with the kids 26%
Electronics 25%
Participating in a family activity 19%
LEAST FAVORITE GIFTS: voted by Dad
Jewelry 2%
Appliances 4%
Music 5%
Movies 6%
Books 7%
AMERICANS PLAN TO GIFT DAD
Breakfast, lunch or dinner 33%
Gift Card 30%
Greeting Card 27%
Quality time with kids 26%
Clothing 22%
I’m personally cool with a phone call and a “Love you Dad” Everything other than that is gravy