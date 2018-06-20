World Refugee Day June 20, 2018 By Ron Drury | Jun 20, 2018 @ 10:21 AM “Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, Love is the fulfilling of the law.” – Romans 13:8-10 If you feel so moved by the Holy SPIRIT, Please pray for all refugees today and always! SHALOM Pastor Ron SHARE RELATED CONTENT Spring/Summer Break Great time to Worship!!! vote Vote Please VOTE Paul “Who?” Hewson is 58 Today! …acknowledge JESUS…. Are you an ‘online listener’? Remembering a Confessing Christian