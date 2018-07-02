World Cup? YES!

I only started really watching Football (Soccer) over the last couple of years. I do remember watching the US host the World Cup in the 90’s but not really knowing how the tourney worked. I think the one thing I love is watching the fans go absolutely NUTS. When they show the the local cams in the playing cities is the best after they score. Plus the fans who dress up and chant n sing the whole game. There’s a passion about it that really hits home for me. Started rooting for Iceland (their FIRST ever appearance in the WC) and now that they’ve been eliminated I’m not sure who to throw my support behind? England? Either way I’m watching it!