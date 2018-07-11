World Cup INSANITY!

The one thing the USA will NEVER know is the excitement and insanity of national pride in ONE SPORT. The last time we did was the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics when the US Hockey Team won gold. Seeing how crazy the English and soccer fans are for their teams makes me excited for them and this is what has dragged me into the love of Football and even creating a show on ESPN/KLMS “The Real Football Show” (currently on break). Their fans have dug up a song from the 90’s and have been making memes with it.

Here’s the rash of memes from Deadspin:

It all stems from The Lightning Seeds “It’s Coming Home”