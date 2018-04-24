Words of Wisdom from my Dad

My dad seriously has some of the best one-liners, words to live by! Judge for yourself, but I’ve used these on more than one occasion to get myself through a difficult time.

The only constant in life… is change. You’ll face 2 kinds of hardships in life: your load and your burden. Your load is something that you’ve put on yourself, something you are working towards, but is difficult. It might be a mistake you’ve made that you have to deal with, but ultimately your load is something that you’ve put on yourself. Your burden is what happens TO you… an injury, getting laid off, getting dumped… things you can’t control. And when you’ve got a burden, that’s when your support system is there for you. When in doubt, do nothing. Be gentle with yourself. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Gotta love that faja of mine!

<meta>