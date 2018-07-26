A repo man was doing was his job when he was run over shortly after midnight Thursday outside of Walgreen’s near 27th and Vine.

Lincoln Police told KFOR News He was trying to take back tires and rims off a car belonging to 26-year-old Amanda Molby, who apparently was three-months behind in payments.

After explaining what was going on, the man continued to work on taking the tires off when Molby got in the car and backed up, running over his legs. The man had yelled at her to stop several times.

Molby left and later was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

The man only suffered abrasions to his legs and should be fine.

The post Woman Arrested After Running Over Repo Man appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.