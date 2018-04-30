If you own a motorcycle you know about wind therapy. Riding your motorcycle to clear your head, work through life’s problems or just disconnect from the busy life you lead. Your therapy begins when you start your motorcycle and hit the road. Once your out and rolling down the street, highway or interstate your therapy kicks in. It smooths the soul. It’s better than any anti depressant or visit to your shrink. I’ve found getting out on a highway or the interstate does the best job. Speed matters for me. I don’t know that going from point A to B in Lincoln does a lot of good but any time on the bike does help. I don’t need to ride a 100mph to achieve my goal. Sometimes slower is better. Especially if it’s a scenic ride. You want to take in your surroundings. The longer you’re out the better it is. I’ve been able to work through a lot after a ride. The thing about this type of therapy is it doesn’t matter that brand or model of motorcycle you ride. It’s about the ride and that’s it. For those of you that ride bicycles, this process probably works for you as well.

Go enjoy some wind and clear your head.