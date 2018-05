I figure since we are in a break from GOT, that it would be ok to throw you my favorite things about this show (plus this shirt was top today):

Male Character: Jon Snow (who doesn’t love the underdog? Literally!)

Best fight: Battle of the Bastards

Female character: Brienne of Tarth

Villain: Ramsay Bolton (I WISH I COULD HAVE KILLED HIM)

Monster: Giants

Phrase: “There is only one god, and His name is Death. And there is only one thing we say to Death: ‘not today’.” (say it daily-good motivator!)