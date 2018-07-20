We’re Getting New Ornaments!

Artists from all corners of the state are being asked and encouraged to submit proposals for the competition to design the Nebraska State Capitol’s new Christmas tree ornaments.

Designs should be related to Nebraska, using traditional, contemporary or abstract ideas. Themes can range from the state’s natural, cultural, and agricultural heritage to the state’s history, public places, locations with historic or cultural significance, or depictions of Nebraska today.

Each proposal should be submitted on 8 1/2″ by 11″ paper within a line drawing in the shape of Nebraska. Proposals are due August 14th. They can be mailed or hand delivered to:

Project Director

2700 Sheridan Blvd.

Lincoln, NE 68502

Each person may submit up to five ideas. Each one chosen will receive a 10 3/4″ by 5 1/8″ white piece of fiberglass in August. Their completed ornaments are due on November 1. Designs may be created on one or both sides of each ornament.

The proposals can include the use of materials of the entrant’s choice: Paint, stained glass, textiles, etc. The ornaments will be used inside only.

An artist’s reception will be held November 8 from 5:00 to 6:30 pm at the Governor’s Mansion, hosted by First Lady Susanne Shore. The Public will see the ornaments December 2nd from 1:00 to 5:00 pm in the State Capitol rotunda. The tree will be lighted at that time, and the artists and their ornaments will be showcased.

The effort is being coordinated by Lincoln artist Liz Shea-McCoy. “We want to reflect every component we have in this great state” she said. “Rodeos, agriculture, the landscape, the people, the cultures represented in Nebraska.”

Most of the ornaments which have been in use in recent years were created and submitted by the State’s 93 counties. First Lady Susanne Shore initiated the drive to update them. She turned to Liz Shea-McCoy for help because of Liz’s extensive experience coordinating other Public Art projects. Recent examples of her projects include the decorated light bulbs, hearts and bicycles that appear around Lincoln.

