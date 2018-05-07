Went to Portland, where everything’s… smaller?

Ok maybe not everything. But I did stay in a teeny tiny lil boo boo tiny house. It was pretty much THE most precious thing I’ve ever encountered. Portland is… well… it’s weird! But that’s what makes it so freakin awesome!

A few things to note about tiny house livin:

It’s tiny. Like REAL tiny. About 170 square feet tiny! The whole concept is pretty amazing. I mean, do we really need as much space as we take up to live? Probably not. I could fit the entire living space (complete with a kitchen, bathroom w/ a shower, sitting area, 2 beds, a couch) in my current bedroom. One person is one thing… two is another… three or four? I can’t imagine. Lucky for me, my perma-roomie is pretty good looking. But we definitely had to navigate our way around one another to do pretty much anything. Lucky for me, I’m a small tiny boo boo human. So I feel pretty confident that I could live in one of these myself. But when it comes to animals or roommates… I need space! The tiny house I was in was actually a full blown hotel. In such a Portland way. Self-checkin, “room service” from the Grilled Cheese food truck next door, a communal fire pit complete with a S’mores Drawer, and plenty of other different tiny houses (hice?) surrounding you. Apparently I like space. I also like cozy spaces. 10/10 would recommend. Here’s the place, if you’re interested. #notanad

All in all, glad to be back in my lil’ Linky Dinky apartment, and ready to get into my freshly renovated, GIGANTIC 990 square foot MANSION.

