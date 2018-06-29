Warped Tour… What will happen after it’s gone?

The last Warped Tour (closest to Lincoln) kicks off on July 5 in Bonner Springs, KS and I couldn’t be more excited. Also sad because, What’s going to happen now? Warped Tour started in 1995 with bands such as Sublime, L7, Sick Of It All, and Quicksand. A little before my time, me being born in 1993. I still appreciate the work of the tour bringing all these different bands from different backgrounds and places together for one awesome festival. The founder Kevin Lyman says he created the tour together to spread music, philanthropy and education. His main focus after Warped will be to help fight the Opioid Crisis through his app called “FEND” Full Energy No Drugs” He’s witnessed many friends pass away from troubles with opioids and he wants to change that and educate more people about the dangers of opiod abuse. I think that is great, because everyone out there knows someone with an opoid problem whether is be relapsing, overdosing, or constantly being in rehab. I’m sad to see the tour go, but I know it will always be in my memory of being an invigorating experience of metal/punk rock madness. Let me know what your thoughts about the final warped tour on my facebook page!