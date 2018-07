So I went to Warped Tour the other day, and I have some mixed feelings about it. It was the last warped tour ever. It was good, but the set list was so-so. Some of the bands I saw were Issues, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Crown the Empire, Simple Plan, and Falling In Reverse. My favorite of the bunch was Crown the Empire. They had a lot of energy in that blistering Kansas heat. I’ll post some pictures below. Who all went to warped tour? Post your pictures in the comments!