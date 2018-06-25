I’m not a fan of mowing the yard. Mostly because I can’t seem to shut my head off. The only way I can get through it is to plug in some headphones and push on. I decided to give a listen to one of my favorite Motley Crue albums. You know the one without Vince Neil? The self titled Motley Crue album that was released in 1994. It was easily one of the best Crue albums released. After the huge success of Dr Feelgood in 1989 and the Decade of Decadence package in 1991 things were about to change. Vince Neil either quit, or was fired. Depended on which side you asked. Either way they picked up John Corabi. John could sing, play guitar and write songs. Seemed like a perfect marriage. The Motley Crue album was KILLER! Once Vince returned to the fold in 1997 for Generation Swine it was never the same. Not in my opinion. The next 3 MC albums were forgettable to say the least. I’m a HUGE FAN so I feel I can say this…John Corabi should have stayed the vocalist. Vince would have done fine with a solo career. His first solo album “Exposed” was awesome. I’m not getting down on Vince here, just felt that John was the second coming of the Crue. A natural progression. Crue fans, should have given John a better chance to succeed. Album sales were horrible. The bands record company didn’t support it at all. There was to much push back and not enough push forward with a new singer. It is what it is now. It’s all worked out the way it was suppose to..I guess.

I will forever be a HUGE fan of this album. Throw on some head phones and just listen to Tommy Lee and Mick Mars. They went way out of the comfort zone for this record and it paid off. If for some reason you haven’t listened to this album, find it, crank it, enjoy it.