Sometimes I listen to the Blaze at my desk, sometimes I bring some music from home. This week has been all over the place. I’ve listened to LA GUNS, Danzig 1-2-3, The Clash + D Generation┬áDavid Bowie Gr Hits and 3 albums from The Police. Music helps me get through the day and helps my soul. I feel fortunate to have some an adverse collection of music at my disposal. Music is life! Tear it up in your own way