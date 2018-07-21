UPDATE: Infant Found at State Park Dies

WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) – Officials in eastern Nebraska are investigating after an infant was found unresponsive at a state park and later died.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Two Rivers State Park at Waterloo around 8:20 a.m. Friday and found a 3-month old baby boy unresponsive. Deputies say several of the baby’s family members were with the infant at a campground area, and some had begun CPR on the infant.

The baby was taken by medics to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted Saturday.

