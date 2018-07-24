Two K-9’s Join State Patrol

After months of training, two new dogs have joined the Nebraska State Patrol Police Service Dogs unit.

Koda, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, is partnered with Trooper Jesse Pfeifer and is stationed in Norfolk. Last week, Koda helped find 141 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.

Amos, a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd, is partnered with Trooper Brent Potthoff and is stationed in Sidney. Both Amos and Koda are dual purpose K9s, trained for patrol and detecting controlled substances.

“These dogs are highly trained and their handlers go through rigorous training as well,” said Lt. Gordon Downing, Commander of the NSP Police Service Dog (PSD) division. “The partnership between a handler and a dog is critical in order to respond as a team to the situations they face while on the job.”

These new K9s bring the NSP PSD unit to nine dogs spread out around the state, with another expected to join the team in the coming months. The dogs live and work with their trooper handler.

Koda and Amos replace two recent retirees: Eddie, who was previously partnered with Trooper Potthoff, and Murphy, who retired when his handler was promoted to sergeant within the NSP Patrol Division in Omaha.

