Two Assaults On Men Looking To Meet Women Off The Internet

Lincoln Police are investigating two overnight incidents both involving a male speaking to a woman online, agreeing to meet up, and getting assaulted.

The first crime took place on Tuesday morning around 2 a.m. A 19-year-old man was talking to a woman on Facebook when they agreed to meet at Antelope Park. Officer Angela Sands says the victim showed up and was pulled out of his vehicle by an unknown male. The male punched him in the face and accused him of stealing from him.

While the victim was being assaulted, an unknown female jumped into his 2002 Pontiac Grand AM and the two suspects drove away. Police are searching for the two suspects and the vehicle with a license plate UUA395.

In addition, LPD said around 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a man showed up to the Northeast team substation east of 48th and Huntington with injuries to his head. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and told officers he was speaking to a woman online and agreed to meet her in person.

When the victim arrived, he was confronted by a man with a gun, and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, the gun went off close to the victim’s head.

Information is still limited on this incident, and the location the crime occurred, or any possible suspects is still unknown.

