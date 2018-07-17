Trump Clarifies: Nebraska Democrats, Republicans React Differently

Spokesman for Nebraska’s Republican and Democratic parties reacted much differently to President Trump’s remarks Tuesday on Russian election meddling. The President said he wanted to “clarify”, in case it was needed, after saying he misspoke Monday in a joint News Conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Trump said he meant to say he couldn’t see a reason why it wouldn’t be Russia, rather than saying he couldn’t see a reason why it would be Russia that meddled in the 2016 election.

Jane Kleeb, Chairman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said the President is hurting his credibility by seeming to backtrack. “Trump says he doesn’t believe our News Media. I’m starting to think we can’t believe him.”

Kenny Zoeller, Executive Director of the Nebraska Republican party, said he was glad the President issued the clarification. “I’m glad that he made it clear and shared what has been found so far in the investigation.”

Zoeller went on to say, in reaction to the criticism of the President, that opponents should look at the total record of the Trump administration. “This administration and the Republican Congress have imposed strict sanctions on Russia, they’ve drawn a red line in Syria, they’ve beefed up our own defense spending and gotten NATO to do the same.”

Asked whether she thinks the Democrats in Congress will take further action after the President’s remarks, given the nearly continuous criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. Kleeb said the Democrats in Congress don’t have the numbers needed to force hearings. She said, however, that further turmoil is likely. “Given the whole course of events, I think it moves us closer to impeachment.”

