GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol reports that troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of marijuana in two separate Hamilton County traffic stops.

The patrol says the first stop happened Wednesday night just north of Interstate 80 near Giltner, where a sport utility vehicle was pulled over. A drug-sniffing dog indicated the odor of drugs from the SUV, and trooper say they found 141 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes in the back of the vehicle. The 26-year-old driver from California was arrested.

The second stop happened later Wednesday nigh near the same spot when another SUV was pulled over. Troopers say 27 pounds of marijuana was found hidden in luggage in that vehicle. The 37-year-old driver from Tennessee was arrested.

The combined estimated street value of the marijuana is more than $500,000.

The post Troopers Net Nearly 170lbs of Marijuana on I-80 appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.