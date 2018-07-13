Trail Pleads Not Guilty In Lincoln Woman’s Murder

WILBER, Neb.–(10/11 Now)–Aubrey Trail pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in Saline County District Court on Friday morning.

Trail entered the courtroom in Saline County for his arraignment just after 9:30 a.m. The prosecution and the defense attorneys for Trail also briefly discussed the charges, specifically aggravated circumstances and the death penalty.

Shortly after, Trail pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him for allegedly killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln in November 2017.

Trail is being charged with both first-degree murder and improper disposal of skeletal remains.

A procedural status hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20. According to court documents released on Thursday, the death penalty will be sought in the case.

According to the court documents, Special Deputy Attorney of Saline County Sandra Allen stated they will attempt to find aggravating circumstances since Trail “has a substantial prior history of serious assaultive or terrorizing criminal activity,” and “the murder manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

The documents also state that authorities believe Trail did “purposely and with deliberate premeditated malice kill Sydney Loofe.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sydney Loofe’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags east of Clay Center on December 4th and 5th.

The documents also reveal security video from Home Depot in Lincoln on November 15 shows Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell purchasing tools and supplies believed to be used in the dismemberment and disposal of Loofe’s body.

The court records indicate at that time, Loofe was still alive, and began her shift at Menards later that day.

In addition, a forensic pathologist determined the cause of death to be homicidal violence including strangulation.

According to court documents, Trail acknowledged he strangled her to death with an extension cord and Boswell assisted in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of Loofe’s body.

The post Trail Pleads Not Guilty In Lincoln Woman’s Murder appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.