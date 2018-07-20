Nebraska health officials have issued a warning to people to stay out of Rockford Lake, southeast of Beatrice, because of toxic blue-green algae blooms. The alert was issued Friday following tests of the lake’s water. Skin exposed to the toxin can develop rashes and blisters, and drinking tainted water could cause headaches, nausea and muscle pain.

When an algae alert is issued, signs are posted advising the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is warned to use caution and avoid exposure to the water and to be sure that to keep dogs out of the water also.

Toxic algae alerts also continue at Holmes Lake in Lincoln and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County. An alert for Kirkman’s Cove in Richardson County has ended.

The alert has forced the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to move its free canoeing event Wednesday to Oak Lake, located north of downtown at 1st and Charleston streets. The 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. event was moved from Holmes Lake due to the algae alert. Canoeing will take place in the lake northeast of the parking lot.

The event is a part of the department’s free “Play in the Parks” programming. Free events are held on the last Wednesday of the month from May through August. Staff provide canoes, paddles and life jackets. At least one adult aged 18 years and older must be in each canoe.

Holmes Lake was placed on “Health Alert” by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) late last week and will remain on alert at least one more week (see attached release). Signs are posted recommending people avoid full body exposure to the water.

Updates will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Department website at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

The post Toxic Algae Alert At Holmes & Rockford Lakes appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.