Three Arrested For Early Morning Burglary

Lincoln Police arrested three people after they burglarized a garage near UNL’s East Campus, and one suspect reached for an officer’s holster during an altercation.

LPD said on Monday morning around 5 a.m, officers responded to the 1300 Block of N 39th Street after a neighbor reported men were in his neighbor’s garage stealing storage totes.

Officers arrived on scene, and observed two men loading the totes into a silver SUV. Both men dropped the items and ran, but officers were able to catch Daniel Seaman, 28.

Seaman resisted arrest, and began to struggle, and grabbed the officer’s holster. Additional officers arrived on scene, and he was taken into custody a short time later.

Officers also took 32-year-old Garland Northrop into custody after a short foot pursuit, and Anna Godfrey was contacted in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Lincoln earlier this month.

Northrop was arrested for burglary, theft by receiving, and failure to comply, while Seaman was arrested for burglary, theft by receiving, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

Godfrey was arrested for burglary and theft by receiving.

