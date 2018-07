I love my dog. I do. He’s cute. So he’s got that going. But he’s honestly demonic sometimes. I don’t know if I wear him out, or don’t give him enough exercise. He doesn’t listen. He doesn’t come when called. He nibbles incessantly.

But he goes into his crate for a price… beef lung treats. So I’ll take that as a win and go pass out now.

Advice welcome.

