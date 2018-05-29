The best food in the world…

is grilled! I’m pretty sure it also tastes best on a 3 day weekend! Mebbe with a cold beverage nearby, and a waterballoon fight or kickball game ready to fire up. These things just all add up to a successful time. One of the best things about (somewhat) growing up is being able to cook over an open flame and have fun with the kids. It really is the simple things. It’s not what you don’t have it’s what you can build around what YOU’VE GOT. Cheers and thanks for snapping up over 60 packages of our new brats at Super Saver this past Friday! Reviews are Super Positive!