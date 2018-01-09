Have you heard about the Blaze Barstool Open? If not, lets break it down. The Barstool Open started in 1997 as a benefit for UCP of Nebraska. This is the largest annual fund raiser they do. This event allows players to play Putt Putt Golf in bars. It’s a once a year event. I feel pretty confident that you won’t be able to play Putt Putt in a bar other than this one day. How do you get involved? Go to KIBZ.COM and sign up a four player team. I’m pretty sure you can find 3 other people that would also play Put Put Golf on a Saturday in February. If not, find new friends. Sign up your team and pay the entry fee and have a great day all while you’re helping UCP Of Nebraska. Originally we let players bring their own putters. For some reason LPD was not thrilled to see people walking around downtown carrying golf clubs. After 21 years, we now have 3 courses. Pick the bar you want to start and the course you want to play and you’re on your way. I promise you this..it will be the best time you’ll have on a cold day in February. I roll the South course. See you downtown