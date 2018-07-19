Teen Accused Of Assaulting Officer At Lincoln Hospital

A Lincoln Police officer was punched in the face multiple times when a teenager tried to take his TASER at Bryan West Campus early Wednesday morning.

Police say the officer was taking the 14-year-old to a room, when the teen got agitated and charged at the officer. The teen tried to take the officer’s TASER, then hit the officer in the face and tried to bite him.

He was detained and referred to the county attorney for assault on an officer.

