Our girl Courtney Kirby of Freakabout has MAD pipes, and the band will be releasing their new album, “Babezooka” tonight at the Bourbon.

Seriously, these guys are awesome…. Like the kind of awesome that, as a musician, makes you go… “dammit… I’m not really that good.” But they’re such a joy to listen to that it makes it totally ok.

