Did you watch Superbowl 52? I thought it was a great game. I have only 2 thoughts

I’m happy that the Eagles won. Not because I’m a Tom Brady/Pats hater. I don’t spend anytime or energy hating on a football team, player, owner or coach. I don’t know them personally or have any connection to them. Why would I hate them? Because they’ve been to the Superbowl 9x? Seems stupid to spend that much energy on hating. The commercials were pretty tame this year. The half time show was good. The only real artistic commercials were for Doritos/Mt Dew and Tide. I thought Justin Timberlake did a fantastic job. He sang every song. Like his music or not, he didn’t lip sync. I didn’t waste any energy on hating him either.

It was a Football game. That’s it. Just a Football game. Take it for what it was.