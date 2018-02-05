Did you watch Superbowl 52? I thought it was a great game. I have only 2 thoughts
- I’m happy that the Eagles won. Not because I’m a Tom Brady/Pats hater. I don’t spend anytime or energy hating on a football team, player, owner or coach. I don’t know them personally or have any connection to them. Why would I hate them? Because they’ve been to the Superbowl 9x? Seems stupid to spend that much energy on hating.
- The commercials were pretty tame this year. The half time show was good. The only real artistic commercials were for Doritos/Mt Dew and Tide. I thought Justin Timberlake did a fantastic job. He sang every song. Like his music or not, he didn’t lip sync. I didn’t waste any energy on hating him either.
It was a Football game. That’s it. Just a Football game. Take it for what it was.