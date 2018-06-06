Stone Temple Pilots @ Bourbon!

Well it was everything I could possibly want: A sold out show (that’s all you guys), a chance to get a picture/chat with the band and they sounded great! From the new tracks to the STP classics, Jeff Gutt and the guys really delivered. The topping was the fact that I didn’t have to wait too long for my favorite track “Big Empty.” Since I do love movies, this track became my #1 due to it’s involvement in “The Crow.” Just love that flick and how the song just slips in during a car sequence. A great night for sure!