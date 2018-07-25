Stolen Truck Found Burned Out At Pawnee Lake

This may serve as another reminder to always lock up your vehicle, especially at night.

Authorities say a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup was stolen from in front of a home in the 1900 block of NW 50th Street shortly after midnight Monday. Lincoln Police say the key was left in the ignition, the windows were down and the truck was parked in front of the driveway when it was stolen.

About an hour later, Lancaster County deputies were called to a truck on fire in Area 2 at Pawnee Lake. When deputies and area firefighters showed up, the truck was fully engulfed in flames. A run of the VIN number on the truck Tuesday later determined it was the same truck stolen from NW 50th Street.

LSO says the value of the truck was around $29,000. Both LPD and LSO are still investigating this case.

