Statue of Chris Cornell Going Up In Seattle.

The Late Chris Cornell, singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave will have a statue raised in his honor in Seattle, Washington(his hometown) on Aug. 29th. The Statue was paid for mainly by the late singers wife Vicky Cornell. The Statue will be donated to the MoPop or Museum of Pop Culture. It depicts Chris doing his signature pose, wearing boots, dog tags and details his long hair. The piece was done by Nick Marra, a special effects artist and sculptor.

