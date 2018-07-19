State Corrections Employees Switching Unions

Just over 1,600 Corrections and Mental Health Security Employees have voted to de-certify the Nebraska Association of Public Employees as their union, and to join the Fraternal Order Of Police instead. The new bargaining union will become FOP Lodge #88.

The FOP began organizing the effort to remove NAPE as the representative for the Corrections employees in February of this year, and collected more than 750 signatures required to have an election for decertification. The election ballots were sent out by the Commission of Industrial Relations earlier this month to employees in the group across the State, who were required to mail in their ballots. Thursday the ballots were counted, and the CIR issued the results.

A total of 614 ballots were received. The first question on the ballot was whether the bargaining unit members wanted NAPE to continue to represent them in bargaining with the State. The vote was 511 voting “No” and 47 voting “Yes.” The Second question on the ballot was if NAPE was decertified, would the members want the FOP to represent them. The vote was 510 voting “Yes” and 1 voting “No.”

Mike Chipman, the President of the union, was pleased with the result:

“We are encouraged by the support of people who serve on the front line of corrections and mental health every day. They have endured extreme working conditions for far too long, and they are taking their situation in their own hands to make a change.”

Lincoln Attorney Gary Young, who represents the Union, said the reason for the switch was clear. “The Corrections Department is in crisis, and that crisis is primarily associated with the dramatic under-staffing in the prisons.”

Young said that members were fed up with what they saw as their union’s inability to help solve their biggest problem. “If you’re understaffed and you have tremendous turnover, which is above 30% annually, you end up with a workforce that is overtaxed, overworked, and just pushed to the edge.”

Corrections employees have been telling members of the Legislature, as part of the ongoing investigation of the state’s prison problems, that the low wages, lack of merit raises, and enforced overtime due to the staff shortages have all created the problems that need to be solved. “Many people are fleeing it because it has become such an unbearable place to work.”

Young indicated that there is optimism for the future, saying the Corrections Workers will be largely representing themselves. “We know the buildings, we know how the operations go, we know what’s most important to our people… maybe in a way that’s an advantage over people in NAPE who represent all different groups of people.”

The Fraternal Order of Police will represent the State’s Correctional employees in upcoming negotiations, which begin in September.

