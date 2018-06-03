Spring/Summer Break Great time to Worship!!!

Many of you know… even though I was a weekend/overnight DJ in my Hometown before I became a Pastor, caring for congregations/communities has been my vocation for longer than the twenty four plus years of E-Rock on 104.1 FM! Therefore, may I encourage you to consider finding a sanctuary to worship GOD during the Spring/Summer Break. This is a great time to check out a family of faith in your neighborhood. Of course if you ever have questions, you are warmly welcomed to e-mail me at > erock1041@hotmail.com < or > pastorron@kibz.com <.

SHALOM Pastor Ron