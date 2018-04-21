Spring Game cont. New Godsmack album??

Oh my gosh the spring game was amazing! I wish I could of went, but watching it was exciting too. I thought the offense looked very good and it’s going to be a well heated battle for the quarterback position. Each qb I saw today had some good moments. I know it’s just a “practice” but it was nice to see improvement out of several positions and makes me more excited for this fall. The huskers have a meat grinder of a schedule. (2018 Schedule below). Godsmack comes out with a new album next week on April 27th. Should be a treat all you rock music lovers will enjoy. I like Godsmack and think they always come out with good, energetic songs that just about anyone can headbang too. They have songs out already like “Bulletproof” and “When Legends Rise”, which is also the title of the album. Be sure to pick it up when it hits the shelves next friday! Check out my show tonight from Midnight to 4 A.M.

