Spending your paycheck on Ebay

I’m a HUGE Motley Crue fan. I’ve been building my Crue collection since 1984 when I seen them open for Ozzy at the Omaha Civic Arena. Since 1984 I’ve amassed quite a large collection. I’ve considered selling some of my Crue stuff but can’t seem to part with any of it. On occasion I like to see what’s out there on Ebay. While I’m surfing the Motley Crue section I’ve learned 2 things. 1) Since the band has quit touring, people selling Motley Crue items think the item they have is worth 5x what it was before the farewell tour. 2) I have at least 95% of everything that’s for sale already in my collection. Does that make me a Motley Crue hoarder?