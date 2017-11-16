I love coffee!! I love dark roast coffee with no additives. No sugar, not honey nothing! I will, from time to time, add some milk if it’s available. BUT I prefer just straight up dark roast coffee. When I approached The Mill about a special blend they said “Were in” After a few different blends we finally came together for my signature blend Chaos Coffee. Super stoked for you to try it. Pick up a bag AND don’t forget to ask for a Sparky’s Chaos Coffee limited edition mug it’s free with your purchase. Stop by any of The Mill locations. Downtown @ 8th & p-4736 Prescott Ave-2021 Transformation Dr on innovation campus. Once you get a bag and try it, hit me with an email and let me know what you think. Enjoy