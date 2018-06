Alice in Chains hasn’t come out with a new track for five years… FIVE YEARS! So, it’s a pretty freakin’ big deal that this is out, and you can hear it tonight on our 9 o’clock news, thanks to our friends at CD Warehouse.

It’s definitely still got that AIC fingerprint on it, but it’s something I’ve definitely never heard from them before. Whatcha think about it?

Here’s the vid, can ya dig?

