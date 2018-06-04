It’s motorcycle season! You see bikes every where. Guys & girls riding the machine that they customized to who they are. That’s all part of the lifestyle.

What’s not part of the lifestyle for myself is this-I NEVER wear shorts on my bike and I NEVER wear flip flops or sandals. Why not? Everyone else is doing it.

Shorts reason #1 IF you crash you’ll leave the scene of the accident with legs that now resemble hamburger. You’ll pick rocks out of your flesh for quite a while. It’s just not smart. If you ride in shorts, that’s your choice. Just know that if you go down your skin will get ripped off when you hit the pavement.

Shorts reason #2 IF it’s really hot out wearing shorts will keep you cool. Ok, that’s false. When you sweat it cools your body down. If you’re wearing shorts and your legs sweat the sweat blows off of your legs and it’s actually warmer. When I ride long distance in the summer, I often wear a long sleeve white shirt. It keeps me cooler because the sweat isn’t evaporating on my skin. It’s staying trapped on my arm with my shirt.

I don’t know everything. I just know what I do and don’t do when I ride. It works for me.