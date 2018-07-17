Shobe on Sale of Pershing Center

The City Council isn’t ready yet to go looking for developers of Pershing Center. It’s been 6 years since Pershing Center closed, but the Council will give itself another week to come up with the right words to advertise the space. Council member, Carl Eskridge thinks other highly successful developed parts of the city, such as West Haymarket and the Telegraph District have overshadowed the need to do something about Pershing. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, council chair, Bennie Shobe, was asked whether Pershing would work for a new media center. Shobe thinks Pershing might be too big to be a library. Shobe says the goal of the Mayor’s Office is to turn the space into a tax-generating entity. Eskridge says if a buyer can’t be found, the city may have to pay to demolish Pershing.

