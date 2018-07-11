Sorry its been a while but, I just caught some news and I am pumped!

First, a little back story… I finally sat and watched Justice League and I was a little underwhelmed. After Wonder Woman I had hoped it would be a movie to look forward too. Not the case unfortunately. I now have a DC movie to look forward to, and as much as I love Batman its not his movie.

Shazam was first seen in 1939 and he has been a member of the league for years. He has never been one of the most well known members but, he has had a fun relationship with the team. Long story short, he is a Middle School kid given super powers.

And coming next year is his first live action appearance in his own film! All I can hope is that we get a work of art that truly does him justice!!