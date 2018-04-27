See me tomorrow at Custom FX!

Catch me tomorrow at Custom FX on 3855 South St from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. I’m gonna be helping Sparky with a remote. Should be fun. If you ever wanted the chance to meet someone famous lol. I’m just playing. In other news Bullet for My Valentine is going on tour! One of my all time favorite bands. They have an album coming out on June 29th. Click the video below for your ears to fall in love. I might have to go to the KC show on September 13th. Listen to my show tonight at 1 A.M. to 4 A.M.

