Scheels Unveils New Store’s Aquarium

Two months to go before you can visit the new Scheels store in South Lincoln, and as the September 27th opening date, the sporting goods company welcomed 450 fish to its 16,000 gallon saltwater aquarium Friday.

It’s just one of the attractions shoppers will be able to visit in the near 220,000 square-foot-store. The Utah-based company that provides the fish for Scheels, named Reef, says you’ll be able to see more than 100 different species of fish in the tank, with some coming from as far away as the middle east.

The fish will have a few months to get acquainted before customers visit the new $100 million building. A cafe, mini-bowling center, and Ferris wheel will join the aquarium as other attractions.

