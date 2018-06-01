Saturday Night Derby!

So I like a lot of different sports, from Hockey to Football (soccer) to DERBY! And since day one (back at Pershing) I’ve always been trackside for our very own badass No Coast Derby Girls. I remember Derby on as a kid and watching it, hooked from there. So Saturday night come down to the Icebox for an inexpensive (kids 10 and under free) night with the family or your crew as they battle Omaha. Wear Black and BE LOUD! Don’t know the rules? No problem, as it’s easy to learn and you are off from there! You are supporting a grass roots sport that represents Lincoln in national tourneys and they couldn’t be any cooler. Let’s have a beverage!! NO COAST, NO MERCY!

CLICK BELOW FOR TICKETS or get em the Icebox ticket window Saturday – Road Warriors at 5:30 – Main event – Mad Maxines at approx 7pm!