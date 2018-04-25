The best day of the week, when I was a kid, was Saturday. All because of the Saturday morning cartoons in the 70’s and 80’s. You’re Dad knew that you had total control of the TV every Saturday morning. Do you remember Schoolhouse Rock? The songs were corny but important to my young mind. Conjunction junction? Lolly, Lolly, Lolly get your adverbs here? Anything?

Ok, now you know the songs, who was the writer? I had no idea either. His name was Bob Dorough. He passed on Monday. Check out the full story courtesy of USA Today. Thank you Bob, you made learning fun.