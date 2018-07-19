Salvation Army Collecting School Supplies For Low Income Children

You may not have a problem buying school supplies for your children or grandchildren….but some people do…….and Lincoln’s Salvation Army has launched a drive to help them. “We’re collecting backpacks and school supplies across Lincoln to help kids get their education” said Major Mark Anderson, the head of Lincoln’s Salvation Army.

Families who need help can receive supplies by pre-registering. “We are accepting registrations today, moving through August first, when we’ll do the distribution of the supplies” said Anderson. “Kids should expect to get backpacks and all the supplies they’ll need to go to school.”

Part of the reason for the drive is to provide the supplies, he says, but another is to make sure that low income children are not made to feel bad because of appearances. “What we try to do is make sure that the kids who get supplies from us have the same quality supplies as other kids would get when they go to the story….the families that have money.”

All types of back packs and school supplies are welcome and appreciated, according to Major Anderson. Supplies can be donated at all Russ’s Markets, Shopko stores, the 27th and Cornhusker Menard’s, and at Salvation Army Headquarters at 17th and Potter, just north of 27th and Holdrege. Cash donations are helpful also, since the Salvation Army will use it to buy supplies in bulk also.

