We make it so easy to hook you up with cool stuff. Tune in, register HERE or go to aStop n’ Shop location in Lincoln, Crete, Milford, Weeping Water to get qualified.

Winner gets tickets… AND GAS MONEY AND HOTEL! WHAAAT! I want it real bad, but I can’t… because I work here. So get it for yo self so I can live vicariously through you.

<meta>